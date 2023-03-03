Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3,575.58

Caledonia Investments plc (LON:CLDN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,575.58 ($43.15) and traded as high as GBX 3,610 ($43.56). Caledonia Investments shares last traded at GBX 3,595 ($43.38), with a volume of 42,132 shares.

Caledonia Investments Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 10.60 and a quick ratio of 10.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,575.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,561.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 527.86 and a beta of 0.74.

About Caledonia Investments

(Get Rating)

Caledonia Investments plc is a self-managed investment trust company. It invests in private and public equity markets across the globe. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.