Canaccord Genuity Group Begins Coverage on Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR)

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.
Intuitive Machines Price Performance
Intuitive Machines stock opened at $17.80 on Monday. Intuitive Machines has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $136.00.
Intuitive Machines Company Profile
