Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Onex (TSE:ONEX) Price Target to C$105.00

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Onex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$103.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Onex from C$80.00 to C$75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Onex from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Onex from C$105.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Onex Price Performance

ONEX opened at C$74.28 on Monday. Onex has a one year low of C$61.33 and a one year high of C$86.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$67.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$67.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 322.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.43.

Onex Company Profile

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

