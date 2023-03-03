Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD)

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 670 ($8.08) price objective on the stock.

Aptitude Software Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Aptitude Software Group stock opened at GBX 378 ($4.56) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 357.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 371.14. Aptitude Software Group has a 12-month low of GBX 271 ($3.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 431.13 ($5.20). The company has a market capitalization of £216.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7,560.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.99.

Get Aptitude Software Group alerts:

Aptitude Software Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides finance digitalization and subscription management software in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides subscription management and billing; revenue management; and aptitude compliance solutions; and Aptitude Accounting Hub, centralizing and automating finance, accounting and reporting processes.

Receive News & Ratings for Aptitude Software Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptitude Software Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.