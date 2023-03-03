Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) PT Raised to C$54.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets to C$54.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CDPYF. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of CDPYF opened at $35.90 on Monday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $27.11 and a 1 year high of $44.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.19 and a 200-day moving average of $33.17.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.0901 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.43%.

(Get Rating)

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a mutual fund which owns and operates a portfolio of multi-unit residential rental properties. Its portfolio includes apartments, townhomes, and manufactured housing communities located in and near major urban centres across Canada. The company was founded by Thomas H.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.