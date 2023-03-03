Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) PT Raised to C$54.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets to C$54.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CDPYF. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th.
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of CDPYF opened at $35.90 on Monday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $27.11 and a 1 year high of $44.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.19 and a 200-day moving average of $33.17.
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a mutual fund which owns and operates a portfolio of multi-unit residential rental properties. Its portfolio includes apartments, townhomes, and manufactured housing communities located in and near major urban centres across Canada. The company was founded by Thomas H.
