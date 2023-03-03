Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2023

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CMGet Rating) (TSE:CM) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CM. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. National Bank Financial cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. TD Securities cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.11.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 0.6 %

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $45.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $65.81.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CMGet Rating) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 12.75%. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be given a $0.639 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.21%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tobam grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 50,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 304,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,382,000 after acquiring an additional 8,598 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 25,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 98.7% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.