Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CM. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. National Bank Financial cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. TD Securities cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.11.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 0.6 %

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $45.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $65.81.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 12.75%. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be given a $0.639 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.21%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tobam grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 50,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 304,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,382,000 after acquiring an additional 8,598 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 25,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 98.7% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.