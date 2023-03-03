Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Raised to C$65.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective boosted by CSFB from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$69.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$66.00 to C$66.50 in a research report on Monday. Fundamental Research restated a buy rating and set a C$73.43 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$66.19.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TSE CM opened at C$62.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$56.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$59.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$60.79. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of C$53.58 and a 12-month high of C$82.83.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Dividend Announcement

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.66 by C$0.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of C$5.93 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.7420417 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

