Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Marietta Investment Partners LLC

Marietta Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of CP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.31. 708,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,806,965. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The company has a market cap of $72.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1424 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 19.44%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

