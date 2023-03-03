Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Cut to C$33.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 22.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. CSFB boosted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$30.50.

Shares of CWB traded up C$0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$26.85. 359,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,252. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.22. The company has a market cap of C$2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.71. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of C$21.21 and a 1-year high of C$38.78.

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 2nd. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C($0.01). Canadian Western Bank had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 32.70%. The business had revenue of C$279.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$283.51 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.6532468 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Vladimir Ahmad sold 1,000 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.07, for a total transaction of C$27,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$128,284.73. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

