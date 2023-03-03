Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Short Interest Update

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the January 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Cannabix Technologies Price Performance

Cannabix Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.31. 52,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,063. The company has a market capitalization of $35.38 million, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 2.21. Cannabix Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.32.

About Cannabix Technologies

Cannabix Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops marijuana breathalyzer for employers, law enforcement, governments, and public in North America. It develops tetrahydrocannabinol breath analyzers, a point of care breath testing tool for the rapid detection of recent cannabis use, as well as breath collection units.

