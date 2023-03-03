Capita (LON:CPI) Receives Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Capita (LON:CPI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CPI. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.48) price target on shares of Capita in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 48 ($0.58) price objective on shares of Capita in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 39.50 ($0.48).

Capita Stock Performance

Shares of CPI stock opened at GBX 33.35 ($0.40) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.81. Capita has a 52 week low of GBX 19.89 ($0.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 34.96 ($0.42). The stock has a market capitalization of £560.28 million, a PE ratio of -1,743.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 27.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 26.36.

Capita Company Profile

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

