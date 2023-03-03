Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $111.98

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 111.98 ($1.35) and traded as high as GBX 125.20 ($1.51). Capital & Counties Properties PLC shares last traded at GBX 124.50 ($1.50), with a volume of 3,212,319 shares.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 115.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 112.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.09. The stock has a market cap of £1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 889.29, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s previous dividend of $0.80. Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,142.86%.

Insider Transactions at Capital & Counties Properties PLC

Capital & Counties Properties PLC Company Profile

In related news, insider Ian Hawksworth purchased 19,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £19,935.65 ($24,056.53). 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. Capital & Counties Properties PLC was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

