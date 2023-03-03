Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.00.
Cardlytics Trading Down 7.1 %
CDLX stock opened at $4.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Cardlytics has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $62.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.73.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardlytics
Cardlytics Company Profile
Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cardlytics (CDLX)
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
- One Way to Earn More From Dividend Stocks
- How to Choose a Winning Dividend Investing Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.