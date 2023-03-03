Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.00.

CDLX stock opened at $4.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Cardlytics has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $62.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 181,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 85,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

