CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s current price.

CareCloud Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCLD opened at $3.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.92. CareCloud has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $5.79.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc operates as a healthcare information technology (IT) company. engages in the provision of an integrated suite of proprietary cloud-based electronic health records and practice management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare IT and Practice Management. The Healthcare IT offers proprietary web-based suite of services such as practice management applications, certified electronic health records solution, revenue cycle management services and mobile health applications.

