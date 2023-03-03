Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 58.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen lowered shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Carvana to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $9.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average of $15.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69. Carvana has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $150.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Carvana by 944.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 12,704 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,088,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Carvana by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carvana by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,400,000 after buying an additional 3,450,000 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

