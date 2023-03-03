Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 58.39% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen lowered shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Carvana to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.
NYSE:CVNA opened at $9.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average of $15.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69. Carvana has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $150.84.
Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.
