Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 5,111 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 981.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corning during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Corning by 488.3% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Corning during the third quarter valued at $35,000. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at $206,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning stock opened at $34.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $40.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.51.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

