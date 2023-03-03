Castings (LON:CGS) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $361.36

Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 361.36 ($4.36) and traded as high as GBX 374.28 ($4.52). Castings shares last traded at GBX 374 ($4.51), with a volume of 3,336 shares.

Castings Stock Up 2.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 361.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 336.87. The company has a market capitalization of £160.30 million, a P/E ratio of -37.27 and a beta of 0.63.

Castings Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron, spheroidal graphite iron, austempered ductile iron, SiMo, grey iron, and Ni-resist castings. It also provides fertilising solution annealing, pearlitic quench and temper, temper softening, and austempering heat treatment services; automotive standard e-coat and powder coating, galvanising, plating, gas based surface treatment, and plastic and metal spray coating services; and assembly and insulation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Castings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.