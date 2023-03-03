CEEK VR One Day Volume Tops $7.37 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 3rd. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $79.84 million and $7.37 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0991 or 0.00000444 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00010641 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00032960 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00040359 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002047 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00022025 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004408 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000157 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.08 or 0.00219727 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,336.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.09944471 USD and is down -5.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $7,427,007.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

