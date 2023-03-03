Celanese (NYSE:CE) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

CE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Celanese from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Celanese from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Celanese from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Celanese from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Celanese from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $127.00.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Price Performance

Celanese stock opened at $123.56 on Monday. Celanese has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $161.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.31.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). Celanese had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.91 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.12%.

Insider Activity

In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.15 per share, with a total value of $140,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,501.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Celanese

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.