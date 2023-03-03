Celo Dollar (CUSD) Achieves Market Cap of $43.34 Million

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $43.34 million and approximately $117,072.51 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo Dollar token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00004442 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Celo Dollar has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar’s genesis date was June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,613,429 tokens. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.

***The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Celo Dollar Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

