CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.02) price objective on the stock.

CentralNic Group Stock Performance

CNIC opened at GBX 141 ($1.70) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £403.39 million, a PE ratio of 4,700.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.97. CentralNic Group has a 1 year low of GBX 106.50 ($1.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 160 ($1.93). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 143.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 131.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at CentralNic Group

In other news, insider Iain McDonald sold 260,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.83), for a total transaction of £395,257.76 ($476,961.22). In other CentralNic Group news, insider Iain McDonald sold 260,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.83), for a total value of £395,257.76 ($476,961.22). Also, insider Max Royde acquired 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of £19,440 ($23,458.43). Insiders have purchased 197,947 shares of company stock worth $28,198,808 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.67% of the company’s stock.

About CentralNic Group

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The company's Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

