Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Certara had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $86.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Certara’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Certara updated its FY23 guidance to $0.50-0.55 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $0.50-$0.55 EPS.

Certara Trading Up 17.4 %

Shares of Certara stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.36, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.45. Certara has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.05 and a 200 day moving average of $15.87.

Get Certara alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 29,954,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $449,317,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Certara during the first quarter worth $325,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Certara by 8.5% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the first quarter valued at $218,000. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CERT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Certara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered Certara from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Certara from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.29.

Certara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.