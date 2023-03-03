Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.55 million. Certara had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Certara updated its FY23 guidance to $0.50-0.55 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $0.50-$0.55 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CERT traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.91. The company had a trading volume of 155,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,769. Certara has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $24.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 240.36, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.87.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CERT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Certara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Certara from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Certara from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.29.

In related news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 29,954,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $449,317,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 135.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Certara in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Certara by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Certara by 18.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Certara during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

