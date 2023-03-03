Chainbing 24-Hour Volume Tops $636,964.29 (CBG)

Chainbing (CBG) traded up 123.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One Chainbing token can currently be purchased for about $3.03 or 0.00013537 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chainbing has traded 121% higher against the dollar. Chainbing has a total market cap of $1.52 billion and approximately $636,964.29 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Chainbing

Chainbing’s genesis date was July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chainbing’s official website is www.chainbing.io. Chainbing’s official message board is medium.com/@chainbing.

Buying and Selling Chainbing

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainbing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainbing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainbing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

