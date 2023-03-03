Chainlink Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $343.48 Million (LINK)

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion and approximately $343.48 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainlink token can now be purchased for about $6.90 or 0.00030906 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Chainlink has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Chainlink

Chainlink’s launch date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 507,999,970 tokens. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink. The Reddit community for Chainlink is https://reddit.com/r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @chainlink and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chainlink

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink (LINK) is a decentralized oracle network that provides data to smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing developers to create secure and reliable decentralized applications. Founded in 2017 by Sergey Nazarov and Steve Ellis, it was initially funded by a seed investment from the Web3 Foundation. The Chainlink network bridges the real world and the blockchain, connecting smart contracts to reliable and tamper-proof data sources known as oracles, which provide secure and up-to-date data to the smart contracts.”

