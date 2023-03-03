Checkpoint Therapeutics’ (CKPT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $76.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Stock Up 1.8 %

CKPT stock opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.81. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $19.50.

Insider Activity at Checkpoint Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Checkpoint Therapeutics

In other news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 10,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $48,944.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,717.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 10,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $48,944.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,121 shares in the company, valued at $868,717.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 3,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $25,764.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,578.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,090 shares of company stock worth $102,359. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 76.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 173,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 75,079 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,017,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 41,489 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 923,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 696,535 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 18,472 shares in the last quarter.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio includes CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Further Reading

