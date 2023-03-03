Checkpoint Therapeutics’ (CKPT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $76.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th.
Checkpoint Therapeutics Stock Up 1.8 %
CKPT stock opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.81. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $19.50.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 76.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 173,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 75,079 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,017,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 41,489 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 923,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 696,535 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 18,472 shares in the last quarter.
Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio includes CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
