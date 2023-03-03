Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has C$11.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$12.00.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$12.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of CHE.UN opened at C$8.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.19. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$6.65 and a 1-year high of C$10.19.
About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.
