Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector outperform rating and a $194.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LNG. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $198.15.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $166.23. 831,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989,699. Cheniere Energy has a 52 week low of $120.09 and a 52 week high of $182.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $8.70. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($5.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.35%.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 16.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 251,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,453,000 after purchasing an additional 34,718 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 17.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,030,116 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $536,126,000 after purchasing an additional 606,893 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 81.7% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter worth $763,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 51.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,801 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

