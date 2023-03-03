Chiliz Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One Chiliz token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000566 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $849.54 million and $50.18 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chiliz has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Chiliz

Chiliz’s launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,503,543 tokens. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared toward mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more.

Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences.”

Chiliz Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

