China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) Short Interest Up 152.0% in February

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 441,800 shares, a growth of 152.0% from the January 31st total of 175,300 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 640,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of China Jo-Jo Drugstores

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.59% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Up 6.7 %

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile

CJJD stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,046. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.02. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $9.65.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc operates as an online and offline retailer and wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products. It also operates an online pharmacy and retail drugstores with licensed doctors on site for consultation, examination, and treatment of common ailments at scheduled hours.

