China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) Short Interest Up 152.0% in February

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 441,800 shares, a growth of 152.0% from the January 31st total of 175,300 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 640,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Institutional Trading of China Jo-Jo Drugstores
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.59% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.05% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Up 6.7 %
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile
China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc operates as an online and offline retailer and wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products. It also operates an online pharmacy and retail drugstores with licensed doctors on site for consultation, examination, and treatment of common ailments at scheduled hours.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Jo-Jo Drugstores (CJJD)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.