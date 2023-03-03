Choice Hotels International, Inc. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:CHH)

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Choice Hotels International in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 28th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Choice Hotels International’s current full-year earnings is $5.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.78 EPS.

CHH has been the subject of several other research reports. Redburn Partners started coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $117.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

CHH stock opened at $123.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $104.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.74 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 489,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,151,000 after purchasing an additional 29,150 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 197.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at $378,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 373,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,040,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.71, for a total transaction of $797,252.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,169.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.71, for a total transaction of $797,252.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,169.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 65,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $7,835,475.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,793,445.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,879 shares of company stock worth $10,385,028 over the last 90 days. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.89%.

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

