Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 525,422 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 375,583 shares.The stock last traded at $10.05 and had previously closed at $10.05.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94.

Get Churchill Capital Corp VII alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL raised its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 2,118,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,121,000 after buying an additional 90,535 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,305,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,017,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 4th quarter valued at $3,591,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 802.2% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 63,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 56,200 shares in the last quarter. 72.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Churchill Capital Corp VII

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.