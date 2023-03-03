CIBC Raises Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) Price Target to C$5.00

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Plaza Retail REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Plaza Retail REIT Stock Performance

PAZRF opened at $3.56 on Monday. Plaza Retail REIT has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $4.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.13.

About Plaza Retail REIT

Plaza Retail REIT operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust, which acquires, develops and redevelops unenclosed and enclosed retail real estate in Atlantic Canada, Québec and Ontario. The company was founded by Michael Zakuta and Earl Brewer in 1999 and is headquartered in Fredericton, Canada.

