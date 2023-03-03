Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Holdings Cut by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 192,257 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 61,000 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.9% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 923,858 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,955,000 after acquiring an additional 27,664 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.4% in the third quarter. EHP Funds Inc. now owns 14,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 377,665 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,107,000 after buying an additional 5,835 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.5% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,736,167 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $109,447,000 after buying an additional 166,838 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 211,255 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,450,000 after buying an additional 36,575 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.5 %

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,923 shares of company stock worth $2,249,071. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,620,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,949,793. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $201.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $56.94.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.