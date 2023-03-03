Citigroup Lowers Towa Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TWAPF) to Sell

Citigroup lowered shares of Towa Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TWAPF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Towa Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

TWAPF stock opened at $24.35 on Monday. Towa Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $24.35.

