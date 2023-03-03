Citigroup Lowers Towa Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TWAPF) to Sell

Citigroup lowered shares of Towa Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TWAPF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Towa Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.
Towa Pharmaceutical Price Performance
TWAPF stock opened at $24.35 on Monday. Towa Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $24.35.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Towa Pharmaceutical (TWAPF)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Towa Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Towa Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.