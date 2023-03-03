Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (ASX:CWY) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (ASX:CWY – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 5th. This is a boost from Cleanaway Waste Management’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
Cleanaway Waste Management Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.56.
About Cleanaway Waste Management
