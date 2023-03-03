Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.00.

Clear Secure Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of YOU traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.06. The stock had a trading volume of 468,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,468. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.56. Clear Secure has a 52 week low of $18.79 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clear Secure

In other Clear Secure news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $105,630.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,285.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder General Atlantic Partners Aiv sold 1,801,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $52,239,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,861,120 shares in the company, valued at $140,972,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $105,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,285.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,604,852 shares of company stock valued at $104,724,838. 42.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Clear Secure by 13.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 505,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,598,000 after purchasing an additional 38,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 143.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,258,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Secure

(Get Rating)

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

Read More

