CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer Sells 4,188 Shares

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 4,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $109,013.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,471 shares in the company, valued at $6,806,090.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CNO Financial Group Trading Down 0.4 %

CNO stock opened at $25.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $26.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.15.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $973.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNO. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 24,066 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 141,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 39,101 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,142,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

