Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:LDP) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $20.18

Shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.18 and traded as low as $20.09. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund shares last traded at $20.15, with a volume of 90,804 shares trading hands.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.20 and its 200 day moving average is $19.58.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $79,000.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

