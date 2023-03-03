Coin98 (C98) Price Hits $0.25 on Top Exchanges

Coin98 (C98) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. During the last week, Coin98 has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001102 BTC on popular exchanges. Coin98 has a total market cap of $53.33 million and $16.98 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.65 or 0.01305761 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00005942 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000132 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00012979 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00032934 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.75 or 0.01664390 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

