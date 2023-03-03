Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Position Raised by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 963,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,659,000 after buying an additional 143,854 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 16,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 8,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE:CL opened at $73.77 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $83.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.48.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CL. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

