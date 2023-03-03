Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 104.3% from the January 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Coliseum Acquisition Price Performance

MITA remained flat at $10.18 during trading on Friday. 672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,491. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.96. Coliseum Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coliseum Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 717,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 688,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,917,000 after buying an additional 24,664 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,630,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 511,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after buying an additional 89,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,910,000. 62.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coliseum Acquisition

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

