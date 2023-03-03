Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

COLL stock opened at $27.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $927.39 million, a P/E ratio of -36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.71. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $14.04 and a 52 week high of $30.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 44.87%. The business had revenue of $129.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.07 million. Research analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 27,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $614,519.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,786.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $302,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,754,338.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 27,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $614,519.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,023 shares in the company, valued at $616,786.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,443 shares of company stock worth $3,497,753. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Collegium Pharmaceutical

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 98,301 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 52.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,261 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 32,544 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

