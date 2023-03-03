Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Short Interest Down 27.8% in February

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the January 31st total of 3,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 374,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commerce Bancshares

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director David W. Kemper sold 21,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total value of $1,411,740.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,172,276 shares in the company, valued at $76,795,800.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $297,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,696,349.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 21,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total transaction of $1,411,740.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,172,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,795,800.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,551 shares of company stock worth $3,076,855 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 13,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CBSH traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.02. 346,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,148. Commerce Bancshares has a one year low of $59.81 and a one year high of $72.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.90.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CBSH. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $70.48 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

