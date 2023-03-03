Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Short Interest Update

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,050,000 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the January 31st total of 3,900,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.89. 592,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,873,055. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $12.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average of $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,834,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,152,000 after acquiring an additional 40,311 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 10.3% in the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 5,315,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,422,000 after purchasing an additional 495,715 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,928,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,995 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 490.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,089,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 68.6% in the third quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 2,111,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,237,000 after buying an additional 859,475 shares during the last quarter. 12.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

(Get Rating)

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.