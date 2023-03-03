Compound Dai One Day Trading Volume Reaches $6.16 Million (CDAI)

Compound Dai (CDAI) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Over the last seven days, Compound Dai has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One Compound Dai token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges. Compound Dai has a market cap of $558.84 million and approximately $6.16 million worth of Compound Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Compound Dai alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.88 or 0.00424262 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,413.48 or 0.28677333 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Compound Dai Profile

Compound Dai’s genesis date was November 19th, 2019. Compound Dai’s total supply is 2,025,596,474 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,204,924,416 tokens. The Reddit community for Compound Dai is https://reddit.com/r/compound and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Compound Dai’s official website is compound.finance. Compound Dai’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound is a protocol on the Ethereum blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of assets with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the asset. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.

Each money market is unique to an Ethereum asset (such as Ether, an ERC-20 stablecoin such as Dai, or an ERC-20 utility token such as Augur), and contains a transparent and publicly-inspectable ledger, with a record of all transactions and historical interest rates.

cDAI is the Compound’s wrapped version of Multicollateral DAI and it’s available on the Compound platform.”

Compound Dai Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.