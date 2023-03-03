Compugen Ltd. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Compugen in a report released on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Compugen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.54) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Compugen’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.53) EPS.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

Compugen Trading Down 2.1 %

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CGEN. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Compugen in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Compugen in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Compugen in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

Compugen stock opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. Compugen has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $3.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average is $0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $69.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.70.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 199,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 297,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 130,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.34% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses on research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

