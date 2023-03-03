Condor Gold (LON:CNR) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $21.42

Shares of Condor Gold Plc (LON:CNR – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 21.42 ($0.26) and traded as low as GBX 15.60 ($0.19). Condor Gold shares last traded at GBX 16.25 ($0.20), with a volume of 168,077 shares.

Condor Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £29.34 million, a P/E ratio of -812.50 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 16.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 21.39.

Condor Gold Company Profile

Condor Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores and develops gold and silver properties in Nicaragua. The company owns a 100% interest in the La India project that comprises 12 concessions covering an area of 588 square kilometers located in the La India Gold Mining District, Nicaragua. It also holds 100% interests in Rio Luna concession covering an area of 43 square kilometers located in Central Highlands, Nicaragua; and Estrella concession covering an area of 18 square kilometers located in southwest of Siuna, Nicaragua.

