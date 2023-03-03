Conflux (CFX) Price Tops $0.19

Conflux (CFX) traded down 13.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One Conflux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000872 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Conflux has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar. Conflux has a market capitalization of $493.35 million and $235.38 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,364.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.34 or 0.00403963 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015050 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00090186 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $145.13 or 0.00648935 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.76 or 0.00562336 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004454 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00174783 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,530,815,488 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,530,588,959.2567105 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.20079413 USD and is down -11.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $227,259,191.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

