Conflux (CFX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $484.74 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Conflux has a total market cap of $484.74 million and $186.14 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000857 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Conflux has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,344.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.35 or 0.00404340 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015063 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00090568 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.65 or 0.00647346 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.03 or 0.00564018 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004455 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00174166 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,530,874,545 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,530,588,959.2567105 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.20079413 USD and is down -11.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $227,259,191.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

